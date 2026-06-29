Shopkeeper killed in Mansa over business dispute

A nearly 40-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly killed over a business dispute with another shopkeeper on Raman Cinema Road in Mansa town on Monday. A CCTV footage of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media.

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Rakesh Kumar, who ran an energy drink shop, reportedly had a verbal argument with the owner of a shop located opposite his shop. During the dispute, he was allegedly hit with a sharp-edged weapon, which claimed his life.

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Mansa City-II police have registered a case against four persons, including Hardyal, his wife Renu Bala, his son Dikshu, and another person identified as Kamal Sethi.

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Inspector Gurtej Singh said the efforts were afoot to arrest the accused.