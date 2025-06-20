DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Shortage of inspectors hits war against drugs in Faridkot

Shortage of inspectors hits war against drugs in Faridkot

Several police stations functioning without SHOs
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:39 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
The effectiveness of the government's much publicised "war against drugs" is impaired in Faridkot district due to the shortage of station house officers (SHOs). Of the seven police stations in the district, five are currently being run by sub-inspectors (SIs), as there aren’t enough inspectors to lead them.

The situation is particularly dire in the district headquarters, where even the key police stations — Faridkot City-1, Faridkot City-2, and Faridkot Sadar — are functioning without permanent SHOs. Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, already in charge of City-2 police station, has been given the additional responsibility of City-1 station. At the Sadar station, Inspector Rajesh Kumar has been given only temporary charge.

Due to the staff shortage, the district police are unable to make regular postings of SHOs. Officials say the situation is expected to improve only after the next round of promotions in the police department, which would hopefully fill the vacant posts of inspector.

Congress leader Aman Warring alleged that no officer was willing to serve in Faridkot due to constant and undue pressure from political leaders. "How can the government claim to fight a war against drugs when there aren't even proper SHO-level officers at the helm in local police stations?" he said. "The law and order across Faridkot is deteriorating because stations are being managed by stopgap officers."

The police claimed that vacancies have arisen only due to the recent promotion of three inspectors to the rank of DSP.

SP (Headquarters) Manvinder Veer also confirmed that the shortage stems from the recent DSP promotions.

Faridkot SSP Dr Pragya Jain said the new inspector rank officers would soon be posted on the vacant positions. With the present arrangement, the police were working effectively in its war against the drugs in the district, she claimed. 

