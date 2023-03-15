 Shortage of manpower ails homoeopathic dispensaries : The Tribune India

Shortage of manpower ails homoeopathic dispensaries

Shortage of manpower ails homoeopathic dispensaries

A dispensary in Ludhiana. File



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 14

On the one hand, the AAP government is opening mohalla clinics to provide better healthcare services, and on the other, homoeopathic dispensaries are in dire straits due to staff shortage.

Over 50% posts lying vacant

  • The state has 217 homoeopathic dispensaries. While 110 are under the state government, 107 function under the National Health Mission
  • Out of 23 posts of the District Homoeopathic Officers, only six have been filled and of 89 posts of the Homoeopathic Medical Officers, 50 per cent are lying vacant

The state has a total of 217 homoeopathic dispensaries, which had been serving the masses since 1976. Out of these, 110 are under the state government while 107 function under the National Health Mission.

Out of 23 posts of the District Homoeopathic Officers (regular), only six have been filled and of 89 posts of the Homoeopathic Medical Officers, 50 per cent are lying vacant.

Dispensaries run under the National Health Mission have 99 posts of the Homoeopathic Medical Officers and 12 posts are lying vacant.

Out of 110 posts of homoeopathic dispensers, only 47 are filled. In dispensaries run under the National Health Mission, 86 posts have been filled out of 107. Similarly, out of 98 posts of Class IV employees, 64 are lying vacant.

Dr Balwinder Kumar, chief, Homoeopathic Medical Officers’ Association, said, “While the government is promoting other forms of medicines, homoeopathic dispensaries have been ignored. Lots of posts are lying vacant. We have requested the government to fill the posts on regular intervals, but to no avail.”

He said doctors themselves were performing duties of dispensers and getting the dispensaries cleaned clean from their own pockets due to the shortage of Class IV employees.

A homoeopathic doctor said, “A lot of steps have been taken to promote traditional form of medicine. Due to the lack of staff, we are unable to deliver. Doctors have been asked to visit multiple dispensaries every week.”

