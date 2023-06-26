Shots fired at Bajrang Dal leader’s shop in Batala

Tribune News Service

Batala, June 25

A day after assailants shot Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader and his two relatives at their showroom in Batala, unknown persons fired two shots at a shop owned by Gagan Plaza, chief, Punjab Bajrang Dal (Hindustan), near Dharampura colony around 4.30 am today.

A senior officer said they were taking the incident “very seriously” and added that the miscreants would be traced at the earliest. “We are analysing the CCTV footage. At this stage, we don’t want to jump to any conclusions. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter,” said the police officer.

Ironically, this was the second shooting incident against a Hindu leader in the last 24 hours. Sources said the cops were rattled at the speed with which these leaders were being targeted.

Honey Mahajan, chief, Shiv Sena (Yuva wing, Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Ramesh Nayyar, senior vice president, Shiv Sena (Thackeray), led a delegation of leaders to meet Gurdaspur SSP Satinder Singh. Incumbent SSP Ashwini Gotyal, who was on a leave, too joined the proceedings at the fag end of the meeting.

“We told the SSPs that peace and harmony of Punjab was being disturbed by a handful people. We will not allow this to happen. The Batala bandh call for June 26 has been postponed by five days. We will chart out our next strategy if cops fail to crack yesterday’s firing incident within five days,” said Mahajan.

SSP Satinder said, “Yes, they have agreed to postpone the bandh. We are very near to solve the case related to yesterday’s firing. We have assured the Sena leaders that they need not worry about their safety.”