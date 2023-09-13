Shots fired into air in group clash at Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 12

Panic gripped the new grain market area here today afternoon after two groups fired into the air during a clash and fled after damaging some two-wheelers. City-1 Station House Officer (SHO) Inderjit Kaur reached the area as the news of the incident spread.

The police have recovered four motorcycles, two of which were damaged during the clash.

Eyewitnesses said two shots were fired by the miscreants and by the time the arhtiyas came out of their shops to see what was going on, they had fled.

The suspects had covered their faces and had arrived in an Innova car, said an eyewitness. They then clashed with the motorcyclists of the other group, he added.

The identity of the suspects was yet to be known when this report was filed. The police were identifying the ownership through the registration number of the two-wheelers that one group had left behind in panic to get clues.

#Abohar