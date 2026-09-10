Show Raghav Chadha’s Form 6: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned the Election Commission’s explanation for the addition of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name to the Delhi electoral roll, demanding that the Form 6 allegedly used for the entry be made public and opened to objections.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the EC should clarify when and where Chadha filed Form 6 and through what process his name was added to the electoral roll of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency.

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Dhanda claimed Chadha's name did not figure in any Form 6 applications received in the constituency between September 1 and 7, following publication of the draft electoral roll on August 31. He said the EC itself had clarified that electoral roll entries could be processed through Forms 6, 7 and 8. According to Dhanda, Form 8 was not applicable because there had been no transfer of Chadha’s vote from Punjab to Delhi. Likewise, Form 7, which deals with objections to voter entries, was not relevant in the present case.

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“That leaves Form 6. If Raghav Chadha filed a Form 6 application in Delhi, the EC must clarify when and where it was submitted and make the document public,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday maintained that Chadha's inclusion in the electoral roll had followed the prescribed procedure. The CEO’s office said Chadha had applied for inclusion in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll through Form 6 on August 26 and that the application was approved by the Electoral Registration Officer on September 2 after completion of the mandatory seven-day notice period.

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The office noted that Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, permits any eligible citizen whose name is not included in an electoral roll to seek registration through Form 6 along with supporting documents. Such applications can be submitted at any time during the year. The CEO's office further said Chadha's case was not unique. As of September 9, as many as 781 Form 6 applications had been approved and updated in Delhi's electoral database.