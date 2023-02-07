Showcase 'Brand Punjab': CM to industry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana/Jalandhar, February 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called upon industrialists to showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ before the global industry coming to the state for participating in the Invest Punjab Summit on February 23 and 24.

CM Bhagwant Mann greets industrials at the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Ludhiana on Monday.

Punjabis are known world over for their hard work and entrepreneurship skills. Entrepreneurs of the state have proved their mettle across the globe and now, the time had come to showcase the vast potential of the state to the world. The state in number one in start-ups. Bhagwant Mann

Interacting with industrialists in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, Mann said the era of harassment of the industry is over and the state government will now act as a facilitator to the industrial sector.

The CM said Punjabis were known world over for their hard work and entrepreneurship skills. He said Punjabi entrepreneurs had proved their mettle across the globe and now, the time had come to showcase the vast potential of the state to the world. He said it was the need of hour to make the state an industrial hub of the country.

Mann said he was not here amongst industrialists to invite them for the summit. “Rather industrialists should support the state government and act as hosts to global captains coming to the summit.”

He said the state was number one in start-ups and entrepreneurs from Punjab had left an indelible imprint on the world economy.

The CM said the state government had introduced the new industrial policy for Punjab to give further impetus to industry and commerce. He said this policy was framed after due consultations with all stakeholders, especially industrialists.

“Any other suggestion in regard to this policy is always welcome,” he said, while announcing that the state government would soon introduce colour coding for stamp papers to facilitate industrialists for early clearance of their new projects.

He said the state government was making concerted efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating investors.

“Earlier, the single window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralised the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state,” the Mann said.

He quipped that earlier, industries used to sign MoUs with families in power but ever since he had assumed charge, agreements were signed for the people .

He said the state had taken a leap towards being power surplus after resuming coal supply from the Pachwara mine, which would ensure that there was no coal shortage for any thermal power plant in Punjab. “We are duty bound to provide uninterrupted and regular supply of power to industrialists,” he assured.