Showcasing martyrs’ role in wars, govt to take 9 tableaux across state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Upset with the rejection of the Punjab Government’s tableau for the Republic Day function, the Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to prepared tableaux and take these across different parts of the state.

Highly placed sources in the government have told The Tribune that initially nine tableaux were being prepared and these would be taken to every nook and corner of the state from January 26 onwards.

These would be taken to every village and stationed there for 10-15 minutes, where an audio-visual presentation be made on the contribution of Punjab to the country’s freedom movement. Tractors were being modified to be used for preparing these tableaux.

Official sources say that with this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government wants to convey a message to the masses that the BJP-led Centre doesn’t want to make people aware of the sacrifices by Punjabi martyrs in the freedom struggle as well as their contribution to the subsequent wars fought to defend the country.

Last month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said the Government of India had rejected the tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade. Though the Centre had offered to display the tableau at Bharat Parv outside the Red Fort, the state government had rejected the offer.

After that, BJP president Sunil Jakhar had alleged that the tableau was rejected because of the state hover wanted to display the picture of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal.

However, when the designs of the tableau were made public, these did not show any photo of the two AAP CMs.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Republic Day