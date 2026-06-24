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Home / Punjab / Shubham leads by 4,000 votes for YC chief’s post

Shubham leads by 4,000 votes for YC chief’s post

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:19 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Shubham Sharma polled nearly 4,000 votes more than his nearest rival Gagandeep Jalalpur in the election to the post of president of Punjab Youth Congress (PYC).

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Presently, Shubham holds the post of general secretary in the PYC. He was supported by PPCC chief Amrinder Sing Raja Warring and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa. “Shubham hails from Dhuri in Sangrur. Prominent Congress Hindu leader Vijay Inder Singla is also from Sangrur," said a senior party leader.

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Shubham secured 1,60,154 votes to defeat his nearest rival Gagandeep Jalalpur, who polled 1,56,271 votes. Jalalpur is the son of former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur and was backed by a group led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

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Karamvir Dhillon polled 94,181 votes to finish third. He was supported by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

The announcement of the new PYC president will be made by the Indian Youth Congress after interviews of the top three performers. Till then, Mohit Mohindra continues to hold the charge of the post.

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