Home / Punjab / Shun politics, ensure aid, Sond tells Shivraj

Shun politics, ensure aid, Sond tells Shivraj

Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 07:11 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.
Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday accused Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of focusing on “fault-finding” instead of using his influence to help the state secure relief amid the worst floods in decades.

Addressing reporters here, the minister said instead of blaming each other, it was time to “rise above politics and come out to help persons facing tough times”. He said this a day after Shivraj Chouhan blamed illegal mining for the floods.

Sond also questioned as to why the Centre had not provide the state with financial help so far to tackle the situation. In reply to a question that ill-maintained drains played havoc in Fazilka, Sond said the exercise was carried out on time but his government would conduct a probe into frequent breaches and overflowing of the drains.

The minister said 70 villages and 40 settlements with a population of over 24,930 had been adversely affected due to floods. According to preliminary reports, 123 km of road network has been destroyed in the villages. Besides, 6,185 houses and 17 government buildings have been affected while one person lost his life.

Meanwhile, sources said the water level had started receding in Fazilka. About 3.33 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hussainiwala headworks on Thursday, which reduced to 2.70 lakh cusecs this morning.

