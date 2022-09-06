Shut other toll plazas in Punjab too, dares Congress ex-MLA Dalbir Singh Goldy

Tribune News Servic

Chandigarh, September 5

Former Congress Dhuri MLA Dalbir Singh Goldy today dared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to close other toll plazas that had been illegally given extension in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Congress Bhavan here, former Dhuri MLA said, “If the CM is really concerned about welfare of the common man, he should get other toll plazas closed. The AAP government should get the Laddowal (Ludhiana) toll plaza closed. People cannot be fooled his claim of shutting two toll plazas on the Sangrur-Ludhiana road that were anyway scheduled to close yesterday as the contract had expired.”

He claimed the AAP government was indulging in propaganda due to the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

“The two toll plazas were illegal and unauthorised from day one. I had been fighting since these were set up. I have been facing cases for getting constructed a 2-km road parallel to the Ladda toll plaza. The toll company has asked for damages,” said Goldy.

He further alleged that Mann had never raised his voice during eight years in Parliament against the toll plaza. Before becoming the Chief Minister, Mann was an MP from Sangrur and he never raised the matter. Rather, he had earlier dismissed it as a minor issue.

