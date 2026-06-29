Shuvam Devgan is the new Punjab Youth Congress president

Shuvam Devgan was officially declared the Punjab Youth Congress president on Monday.

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In an order issued on Monday, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib announced Devgan's appointment as the new Punjab Youth Congress president. He replaced Mohit Mohindra.

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Devgan had polled nearly 4,000 votes more than his nearest rival, Gagandeep Jalalpur, in the election for the post of Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president. Jalalpur, the son of former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, is the senior vice-president of the Punjab Youth Congress.

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Congratulations to the newly appointed office bearers of the Punjab Pradesh Youth Congress. Best wishes to Sh. Shuvam Devgan on his appointment as President, Sh. Gagandeep Singh as Senior Vice President, & Sh. Karanvir Singh Dhillon as Vice President. Wishing the new team every… pic.twitter.com/OPn3Pq8epV — Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) June 29, 2026

Earlier, Devgan served as the general secretary of the PYC. He was backed by PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

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"Shuvam hails from Dhuri in Sangrur. Prominent Hindu leader Vijay Inder Singla is also from Sangrur," said a senior party leader.

Karanvir Singh Dhillon finished third. He was supported by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.