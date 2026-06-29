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Home / Punjab / Shuvam Devgan is the new Punjab Youth Congress president

Shuvam Devgan is the new Punjab Youth Congress president

Shuvam had polled nearly 4,000 votes more than his nearest rival, Gagandeep Jalalpur, in the election for the post of Punjab Youth Congress president

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:41 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Shuvam Devgan was officially declared the Punjab Youth Congress president on Monday.

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In an order issued on Monday, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib announced Devgan's appointment as the new Punjab Youth Congress president. He replaced Mohit Mohindra.

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Devgan had polled nearly 4,000 votes more than his nearest rival, Gagandeep Jalalpur, in the election for the post of Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president. Jalalpur, the son of former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, is the senior vice-president of the Punjab Youth Congress.

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Earlier, Devgan served as the general secretary of the PYC. He was backed by PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

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"Shuvam hails from Dhuri in Sangrur. Prominent Hindu leader Vijay Inder Singla is also from Sangrur," said a senior party leader.

Karanvir Singh Dhillon finished third. He was supported by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

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