SI arrested for sneaking narcotics into Amritsar jail

A police official deputed at the Amritsar Central Jail has been booked for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison.

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Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh, an IRB personnel, was intercepted during a routine security check.

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The jail authorities allegedly recovered a transparent packet wrapped in khaki tape concealed inside his turban.

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The seized contraband included 63.5 grams of opium and 4.5 grams of a suspected narcotic powder, both prohibited inside the prison premises. Following the seizure, the Islamabad police have registered an FIR under Sections 18, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 42 of the Prisons Act.