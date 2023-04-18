SI behind seizure of 6.8 kg heroin, 77 kg opium, 50 pistols promoted

Chandigarh, April 17
Recognising his dedication to duty, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav promoted Sub-Inspector Jagjiwan Ram as Inspector today. The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla and Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal.
Got 145 FIRs registered in 1 year
- Jagjiwan Ram got registered 145 FIRs, mostly under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, in only one year
- These FIRs led to the seizure of 6.8 kg heroin, 77.5 kg opium, eight quintal poppy husk, 1.8 kg ICE, 5.8 kg charas, 79 kg ganja, 2.39 lakh intoxicating tablets
- 50 pistols, one rifle, currency worth Rs 4.74 crore, fake currency worth Rs 1.39 lakh, 4 kg gold and 213 kg silver also seized
In just one year, Jagjiwan Ram got registered 145 first information reports (FIRs), mostly under the Arms Act and NDPS Act. These FIRs led to the seizure of 6.8 kg heroin, 77.5 kg opium, eight quintal poppy husk, 1.8 kg ICE, 5.8 kg charas, 79 kg ganja, 2.39 lakh intoxicating tablets, 50 pistols, one rifle, currency worth Rs 4.74 crore, fake currency worth Rs 1.39 lakh, 4 kg gold and 213 kg silver.
Jagjiwan was also the man behind unearthing an illegal distillery running on the premises of a rice sheller at Baho Majra village in Khanna.
Pinning the star on the shoulders of Jagjiwan Ram, DGP Gaurav Yadav wished him good luck. “The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility,” he said, while encouraging the newly promoted Inspector to work even harder.
Special DGP Arpit Shukla termed Inspector Jagjiwan Ram as role model for 80,000 police personnel. He exhorted all police personnel to perform their duties selflessly and with full devotion to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state.
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said Jagjiwan Ram was always available for duty and he did not have any fixed time to conduct special nakas. “Jagjiwan could be seen conducting nakas even during odd hours and he could recognise anti-social elements just by observing their movement, facial expressions and body language,” she said.
Thanking the DGP, Punjab, and the Special DGP (Law and Order) for recognising his services, Inspector Jagjiwan Ram said he had fully devoted himself to the service of the nation. He joined the police force as Constable in 1991 and was promoted as ASI in 2013, followed by SI in 2021, he said.
