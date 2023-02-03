Sibin chief poll officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: C Sibin, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab. The orders of his appointment have been issued by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. He replaces S Karuna Raju with immediate effect. TNS

Punjabi language in courts

Chandigarh: Under a campaign launched by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker to sensitise MLAs on various issues of public importance, a discussion on mother tongue Punjabi will be held on February 7. Along with this, MLAs will also be sensitised regarding the implementation of Punjabi language in the courts of the state. TNS

DPC chief takes charge

Barnala: Gurdeep Singh Bath on Thursday took charge as the chairman of District Planning Committee in the presence of Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Chetan Singh Jouramajra. “I will ensure that all government funds are utilised with transparency for proper development of urban and rural areas,” said Bath. TNS

36 principals to visit Singapore

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that first batch of 36 principals will visit Singapore for sharpening of their professional skills. He said since teachers are the nation builders, it was guaranteed that their teaching skills would be upgraded by ensuring quality training to them. TNS

Swamitwa scheme review

Ropar: The Punjab Government is committed to update records of rural areas digitally across the state under the “Mera Ghar Mera Naam”/Swamitwa scheme to give rightful ownership of houses and plots under the red line in the district. This was stated by Special Secretary (Revenue) Keshav Hingonia who held a meeting at the administrative complex here on Thursday to review the progress of this scheme.