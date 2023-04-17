Sidhu flags ‘security lapse’ at residence

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 16

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu today reported the presence of an individual at rootop of his residence during the evening hours in Patiala.

The former PPCC president said he had a word on the matter with the DGP and SSP, Patiala. The incident took place while the Congress leader was having a meeting with former MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

In a tweet, Sidhu said an individual seen around 7 pm at the roof of his residence had wrapped himself in a grey blanket.

“The moment a servant raised the alarm, he immediately ran and escaped,” he tweeted and said “This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab.”

Gautam, who handles Sidhu’s office, said the incident took place while Sidhu was having a meeting with former MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

He said the security cover of Navjot Sidhu was reduced after his recent return from jail. “His security cover, which earlier was Z+, was reduced to Y cover,” he said.

Sidhu was the friend of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Soon after his release from jail recently, Sidhu had met the parents of the slain singer.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Varun Sharma, said, “I have inspected the spot, briefed the area PCR and are scrutinising the CCTV cameras in the area. If a complaint is filed, we will register an FIR accordingly. As per protocol, adequate security is available with him.”