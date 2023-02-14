Sidhu may be released after Feb 19

Jupinderjit Singh

Tribune News Singh

Chandigarh, February 13

There are renewed chances of an early release of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Pradesh Congress former president, who is undergoing a year-long sentence for causing death to a Patiala resident in 1988 over a road accident.

Both are within the purview of the Patiala jail superintendent

Officials of the Jail Department, however, remain tightlipped about the timing of Sidhu’s release

Sidhu will be eligible for release from February 19 onwards based on the normal remission available to all convicts. According to the norms of pre-mature release based on the jail manual, Sidhu can get up to 60-day remission for working in the jail factory and 30 days for good behaviour. Both are within the purview of the jail superintendent, without special permission from the state government.

Sources said Sidhu could get 90-day remission by adding together his work in jail. He was put behind bars on May 20 after the Supreme Court had convicted him. The 90-day remission made him eligible to be released from February 19.

Sources said there was a rare possibility that the jail superintendent might not give him remission of one month for good behaviour. In that case, the release might be delayed a little.

Earlier last month, there were reports of his release, but he could not get special remission under the state and the Centre schemes.

Sidhu’s release is eagerly watched by Congress leaders, who met him in jail recently to show their loyalty to him ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders have been hoping the party may get a much-needed surge after Sidhu’s return from the jail. The party is struggling to keep the flock together as several top leaders, including Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, have joined the BJP.