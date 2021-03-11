Sidhu Moosewala's body bore 20-25 bullet injuries, reveals post mortem report

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 30

A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his post-mortem examination was conducted by a board comprising five doctors at Civil Hospital, Mansa, amid tight security. The autopsy report suggests multiple bullet injuries on the singer’s body.

As per information, two forensic experts from Faridkot Medical College and GMC, Patiala, along with three doctors from Mansa Civil Hospital conducted the post mortem.

One of the doctor told The Tribune that Sidhu Moosewala had received 20-25 bullets and it’s pellets on the body and fatal bullet injuries were received on the left lung and liver.

Earlier in the day, the family of Sidhu Moosewala did not agree to conduct the post mortem and district administration held a meeting with them at their house.

During the meeting, Moosewala’s father Balkour Singh submitted a letter for CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a probe from sitting High Court judge, to include CBI and NIA into the probe and public apology from Punjab DGP for linking Sidhu’s death with gang war. These demands were accepted by CM Bhagwant Mann with a clarification from the DGP on his statement.

Around afternoon, the district administration brought Moosewala’s family members to the civil hospital and the post mortem was conducted. Cremation will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have also started a probe into the incident. Forensic Science Lab Deputy Director Dr Ashwani Kalia along with SS Sahota today reached Mansa police station where they thoroughly inspected Mahindra Thar of Sidhu Moosewala, in which he was travelling when the attacked happened. They also inspected the Bolero MUV, which the accused had left at the crime spot.