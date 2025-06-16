DT
Sidhu Moosewala documentary: Father Balkaur Singh to respond to BBC’s objection by June 23

The application filed by BBC challenges the maintainability of a suit related to a documentary on the singer, contending that the case is not maintainable before the Mansa court due to lack of jurisdiction
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:36 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
A local court in Mansa has directed Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, to respond by June 23 to an application filed by BBC World Service and its two employees. The application challenges the maintainability of a suit related to a documentary on the singer, contending that the case is not maintainable before the Mansa court due to lack of jurisdiction.

Earlier, the court had sought a formal reply from BBC by June 16 on a petition filed by Balkaur Singh, seeking a stay on the documentary. Singh alleged that the documentary was produced without the family’s consent and could hurt their sentiments. The documentary, titled “The Killing Call”, was released on June 11, coinciding with Moosewala’s birth anniversary.

Sidhu Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, in a case that drew national and international attention.

