Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster’s name crops up

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, November 12
The role of the US-based gangster Darmanjot Singh, alias Darman Kahlon, has cropped up in the conspiracy to murder Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
His name came up during the interrogation of two gangsters Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, and Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayia. Both were brought by the Crime Branch of the Ludhiana police on a production warrant from the Goindwal Jail.
The police have now added the name of Darman Kahlon in the FIR in the case. Darman is a close aide of gangster Goldy Brar, who has already taken the responsibility of killing Moosewala.
Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said Manpreet and Mandeep were the active members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.
Darman is facing several cases of weapon smuggling, murder and unlawful activities in Punjab.
“A few days before the murder of Moosewala, Darman had called up Mandeep and told him that Goldy Brar would talk to him for executing a plan to kill Moosewala and asked him to follow his directions diligently. Accordingly, Goldy called up Mandeep and asked him to do a recce of Moosewala along with Manpreet and Gurmeet. The trio had also gone to the village of Moosewala, but returned empty-handed due to the presence of armed gunmen with the singer,” said Inspector Juneja, adding that this was the first module of Goldy Brar assigned the task of killing Moosewala.
Later, Brar scrapped this module owing to the minimal chances of success.
Goldy and Darman also arranged weapons for the sharp-shooters to commit
the crime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...