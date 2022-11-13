Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster’s name crops up

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 12

The role of the US-based gangster Darmanjot Singh, alias Darman Kahlon, has cropped up in the conspiracy to murder Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

His name came up during the interrogation of two gangsters Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, and Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayia. Both were brought by the Crime Branch of the Ludhiana police on a production warrant from the Goindwal Jail.

The police have now added the name of Darman Kahlon in the FIR in the case. Darman is a close aide of gangster Goldy Brar, who has already taken the responsibility of killing Moosewala.

Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said Manpreet and Mandeep were the active members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Darman is facing several cases of weapon smuggling, murder and unlawful activities in Punjab.

“A few days before the murder of Moosewala, Darman had called up Mandeep and told him that Goldy Brar would talk to him for executing a plan to kill Moosewala and asked him to follow his directions diligently. Accordingly, Goldy called up Mandeep and asked him to do a recce of Moosewala along with Manpreet and Gurmeet. The trio had also gone to the village of Moosewala, but returned empty-handed due to the presence of armed gunmen with the singer,” said Inspector Juneja, adding that this was the first module of Goldy Brar assigned the task of killing Moosewala.

Later, Brar scrapped this module owing to the minimal chances of success.

Goldy and Darman also arranged weapons for the sharp-shooters to commit

the crime.

