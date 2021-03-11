Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi High Court

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by Punjab Police.

At the outset, his counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wished to withdraw the petition and wanted to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court said, “The petition is dismissed as withdrawn.”

Delhi Government Standing Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi.

The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authorities and Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including Punjab Police.

Bishnoi had earlier approached a district court here which refused to entertain his plea.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) and was on Tuesday remanded in three-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell after it arrested him in an Arms Act case.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.