Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Mansa police summon three Punjabi singers

Mansa, December 6

The Mansa police have summoned Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon and Vicky Middukheda’s brother Ajay Pal Middukhera in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said Punjabi singers had been summoned and they would be interrogated. He said due to security reasons, their date of summoning cannot be disclosed.

While Maan had allegedly got involved in online spats with Moosewala numerous times, Aulakh had faced heat on social media after death of Moosewala.

The police have already questioned Aulakh once.

The development comes nearly a month after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met DGP Gaurav Yadav at the Police Headquarters in Chandigarh. His father has stated that people from music industry were behind the murder of his son. However, a 1,850-page chargesheet filed by the Mansa police has no mention of any singer in the murder.

It has been learnt that Aulakh, Dhillon, B Praak, Afsana Khan and Jenny Johal were called in for questioning by the National Investigation Agency.

On May 29, Moosewala was killed by six shooters at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district. Out of six shooters, four were arrested, while two were killed in the police encounter.

