Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 7

The Mansa police today claimed to have arrested the man who had sent a threat email to singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father. The accused has been identified as Mahipal of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press meet, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the police had registered an FIR in this matter on September 6, and today it arrested the accused from Rajasthan.

This case was registered on the complaint of Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh. In the complaint, he said on September 1, he had got a threatening email, saying “his end would be more brutal than his son if he did not stop raising the issue of security to gangsters”.

The email read: “if you continue to talk regarding the security given to Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and our brothers you will not even know when someone will come and kill you... Your son got our brother killed so we killed him. We have not forgotten that Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a fake encounter, you should also not forget this because everything happened due to your pressure.”