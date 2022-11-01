Sidhu Moosewala Killing: SIT chief meets singer’s father, promises to deliver justice soon

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 31

A day after the late young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu served an ultimatum to the government to provide justice in the murder of his son, IG Jaskaran Singh met him and assured the family that justice would be done in the case. The IG, who visited the singer’s house, is also heading the SIT in the case.

Confirming the development to reporters, Balkaur Singh said the police officer made every effort to assure him regarding the case. IG Jaskaran Singh spent about six hours at his house.

Balkaur Singh said the mastermind of his son’s murder had not been caught yet. He said although the Chief Minister had claimed that all the accused in the case had been arrested, the real mastermind was away from the reach of the police. He alleged that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi seemed to be “government gangsters”.

When reporters asked him about the assurance given by the IG today, Balkaur Singh said whenever someone gave him an assurance, he accepted it. However, the proceedings were still stuck, he said.

Balkaur Singh said if the Punjab Police were not able to provide justice the family, then they would hold sit-in protests. Claiming that dismissed Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh had also broken his trust, he said Deepak Tinu was not as guilty as the real mastermind responsible for the murder.