Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga May 30

Moga police today recovered an Alto car, which was used by the gangsters to flee after killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala near his native village in Mansa district on Sunday.

Confirming the recovery of the car, SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said it was snatched by gangsters after committing the crime to run away from the crime spot.

The car was found abandoned on the outskirts of Dharamkot town in Moga district, the SSP said, adding that no weapon or any other object was recovered from the car.

The recovery of the car from Dharamkot town indicates that the gangsters after abandoning the car were either hiding in Moga district or they might have crossed the Sutlej river to enter Jalandhar or Kapurthala districts, said the SSP.

He said Moga police have sought the footage of many CCTV cameras installed on the highways so as to find out the route taken by gangsters to reach Dharamkot town. “Further, we are looking into the possibility of gangsters running away from Dharamkot after abandoning the car,” he said.

He said Moga police had already set up special nakas on the highways and link roads to keep an eye on the movement of any miscreants. The security in the district has also been beefed up after Moosewala’s murder, he added.