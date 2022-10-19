Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 18

A Mansa court on Tuesday remanded Jagtar Singh Musa in two-day police custody in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. A resident of Musa village, Jagtar is a Punjabi singer. Meanwhile, the court sent gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend Jatinder Kaur to judicial custody.

Before this, both of them were produced separately in the court after undergoing medical examination at the Civil Hospital here.

SSP Gaurav Toora said now Jagtar would be produced again in the Mansa court on October 20. He said that the Mansa police have to question him regarding many cases. He said Jatinder Kaur, who was also involved in the case, had been sent on judicial remand by the court.

Jagtar was arrested when he was on his way to Dubai from the Amritsar airport, while Jatinder Kaur was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force from the Mumbai airport.