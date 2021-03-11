Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa court extends police remand of four accused till June 15

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, June 11

The nine accused arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case were presented before a court in Mansa on Saturday. The Court extended the police remand of four accused till June 15. These include Sandeep, alias Kekda, who did a recce of Sidhu Moosewala, and Monu Dagar, Pawan and Naseeb Khan, who have been brought on production warrant.

Manpreet Manna, Manpreet Bhau, Saraj Mintu, Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi and Charanjit Singh Chetan were sent to judicial remand.

Police had earlier claimed that Sandeep, alias Kekda, on the directions of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept tabs on the singer’s movements by posing as his fan. Kekda even took selfies with the singer when the latter left home minutes before his murder.

Police also stated that Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bhau, who further delivered the car to two persons —suspected to be the shooters — on the directions of Saraj Mintu, a close aide of Brar and Thapan. The fifth accused, Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two associates of Brar, who came from Haryana in January 2022, and also got recce conducted of Moosewala’s home and surrounding areas through them. Monu Dagar had arranged two shooters and helped assemble the team of shooters to carry out the murder on the directions of Goldy Brar.

Police said Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb had handed over the Balero vehicle to shooters and also provided them with a hideout.