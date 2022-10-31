Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, October 31

The Delhi court on Monday granted daylong transit remand of Deepak Tinu to the Punjab police.

Mansa police is bringing gangster Deepak Tinu to Mansa from Delhi after getting his transit remand. Tinu, an accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, had escaped from the Mansa police custody on October 1. Later, Delhi police had arrested him from Ajmer on October 19.

Police sources told The Tribune that three days ago, the Mansa Police had filed application in Delhi’s Patiala House Court to get transit remand of Deepak Tinu, but even before that the Delhi Police suddenly got his three-day remand and the Mansa Police returned empty-handed.

As the remand of Delhi Police ended today, Mansa Police went to Delhi again.

As per a Mansa police officer, Tinu’s transit remand has been obtained and now Mansa police has left for Punjab with him.

He will be interrogated by the Anti-Gangster Task Force team at same Mansa CIA office, from where he had escaped after undergoing medical examination at the Civil Hospital of Mansa. He is likely to be produce in the court late in the night.

On October 1, Deepak Tinu had escaped from the Mansa police custody when Mansa CIA Incharge Pritpal Singh took him in his Breeza car alone. Later on the same day, Pritpal Singh was dismissed and arrested for his connivance in escape of Tinu from police custody.

Mansa police have so far arrested five persons, including Pritpal and Tinu’s girlfriend, for helping the gangster escape.

The SIT has found that Tinu’s escape was planned from jail in July when he was brought to Punjab on production warrants from Tihar jail in New Delhi.