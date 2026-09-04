Sidhu Moosewala murder: HC denies bail to Joginder Singh ‘Joga’, calls him ‘prime conspirator’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the regular bail petition of Joginder Singh alias Joga in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case after observing that he is apparently “one of the prime conspirators” and has a “lengthy criminal record”.

In his petition placed before Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi’s bench, Joga was seeking the grant of regular bail in a case registered on May 29, 2022, for murder and other offences under Sections 302, 307, 341, 326, 148, 149, 427, 120-B, 109, 473, 212 and 201 of the IPC, provisions of the Arms Act and Prisons Act at the City-1 police station in Mansa.

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“Quite apparently, the petitioner is one of the prime conspirators in the conspiracy to murder Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala. He not only provided shelter to the assailants, but also provided a weapon to one of his co-accused,” Justice Bedi observed.

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The bench noted that he absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender pursuant to being nominated as an accused. He was arrested only on June 26, 2023, had a lengthy criminal record and there was every possibility that he would abscond from justice, tamper with the evidence or influence eyewitnesses in case he was granted the concession of bail.

The bench also took note of the state’s stand reflected in its reply dated August 10 contending that it was revealed during the investigation that the petitioner — acting at the behest of Goldy Brar — arranged accommodation and safe shelters for the shooters prior to the commission of the offence.

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“His role constitutes an integral link in the chain of conspiracy and cannot be treated as remote, incidental or confined merely post-occurrence assistance Further, as per the allegations, he provided a .30bore pistol to co-accused. The petitioner is a serial offender with as many as 20 cases registered against him. The nature of the allegations as also his antecedents do not entitle him to the concession of bail and therefore, the present petition is liable to be dismissed,” it was contended.

After hearing rival contentions, Justice Bedi asserted: “In view of the allegations levelled against the petitioner as also his antecedents, I do not deem it appropriate to grant him the concession of bail. Therefore, the present petition stands dismissed.”