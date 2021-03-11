Have no plans to contest polls, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 4

In a video message released by Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, on Saturday, the Punjabi singer’s father has put an end to all the speculations regarding him contesting the by-elections from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He has posted his video on the Instagram account of his son Sidhu Moosewala.

Balkour Singh said, “Various talks were doing the rounds on social media and he felt very sad about it, but people should not believe them. He said his son’s pyre had yet not doused and he had no intention to contest any election.”

Singh also appealed to the people not to spread unnecessary rumours. He also thanked the people for standing with him in his hour of distress and appealed the fans of the Sidhu Moosewala to attend his bhog on June 8, as he will put forward his thoughts on all the matters in front of everyone on bhog.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday appealed to all political parties in Punjab to get singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha as “consensus candidate” from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Warring made the appeal through a tweet after agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl made a suggestion in this regard. “Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala’s loss to his parents. Dr Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh be fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll and he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree,” the PPCC president wrote on Twitter, urging everyone to put politics of one-upmanship aside.

Earlier, offering his condolences, Johal said, “I feel it may be a bit consoling if the father of Sidhu Moosewala is elected in the by-election to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed.”

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also endorsed Johl’s views.