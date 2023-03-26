Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Rajasthan

Mansa (Punjab), March 26

The father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, on Sunday alleged that he was threatened once again through an email saying that he would be killed soon.

"I've received threats on email from Rajasthan saying that I'll be killed soon, so don't take Lawrence Bishnoi's name", alleged Moosewala's father.

Previously also, Balkaur Singh alleged that he was threatened and said that he would be killed before April 25.

"What wrong am I doing? Should I not fight my son's case? I was threatened on February 18, 24 and 27 that I will be killed before April 25...I would like to tell the Government to take back my security. I will continue to fight," he added.

According to the police, a case has been registered against unknown people for threatening Moosewala's father.

On March 7, Singh held a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of his son.

Speaking to media persons outside the Punjab Assembly, Singh said no investigation is happening in his favour.

"In the last 10 months, I went to the police and administration several times. I was assured. But what's happening here is being done to brush under the carpet the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favour. So, I had to come to Assembly," said the father of the late singer.

He questioned the government about action taken against the gangster Goldy Brar.

"The CBI should investigate the matter...Who are these gangsters (arrested in the case), they are just henchmen. They took the money and shot him dead. The mastermind, who targeted my son...what action is being taken against Goldy Brar?" he asked.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including that of Moosewala.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.