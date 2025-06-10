DT
Home / Punjab / Sidhu Moosewala’s father to file petition in court today against ‘unauthorised’ documentary screening

Sidhu Moosewala’s father to file petition in court today against ‘unauthorised’ documentary screening

The late singer’s father has argued that the screening could incite public unrest and interfere with the murder investigation
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 10:24 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Sidhu Moosewala. File photo
Seeking a ban on the screening of a documentary scheduled for June 11, on the birth anniversary of late singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkaur Singh will file a petition in a Mansa court today.

The documentary is reportedly set to be screened by a foreign public broadcaster in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sources close to the family confirmed that Balkaur completed the legal formalities yesterday and he will seek immediate relief from the court to direct the broadcaster to suspend its scheduled programme.

Balkaur has already sent a legal notice to the broadcaster and lodged complaints with the Maharashtra police, along with a follow-up reminder to restrain and halt the screening of the documentary. He has alleged that the documentary, titled ‘Investigative Documentary on Sidhu Moosewala’, contains unauthorised, sensitive and unpublished material, including personal testimonies and commentary on an ongoing criminal case.

He has argued that the screening could incite public unrest, interfere with the investigation into Moosewala’s murder and violate the family’s legal rights, including privacy and posthumous dignity.

However, the legal team of the broadcaster has sought 10-day time to respond to the legal notice.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed at Jawaharke village near Mansa on May 29, 2022. It is learnt that Mooosewala’s family will release an extended play (EP) of his songs on Wednesday.

