Sidhu Moosewala’s father to file petition in court today against ‘unauthorised’ documentary screening

Seeking a ban on the screening of a documentary scheduled for June 11, on the birth anniversary of late singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkaur Singh will file a petition in a Mansa court today.

Advertisement

The documentary is reportedly set to be screened by a foreign public broadcaster in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sources close to the family confirmed that Balkaur completed the legal formalities yesterday and he will seek immediate relief from the court to direct the broadcaster to suspend its scheduled programme.

Advertisement

Balkaur has already sent a legal notice to the broadcaster and lodged complaints with the Maharashtra police, along with a follow-up reminder to restrain and halt the screening of the documentary. He has alleged that the documentary, titled ‘Investigative Documentary on Sidhu Moosewala’, contains unauthorised, sensitive and unpublished material, including personal testimonies and commentary on an ongoing criminal case.

He has argued that the screening could incite public unrest, interfere with the investigation into Moosewala’s murder and violate the family’s legal rights, including privacy and posthumous dignity.

Advertisement

However, the legal team of the broadcaster has sought 10-day time to respond to the legal notice.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed at Jawaharke village near Mansa on May 29, 2022. It is learnt that Mooosewala’s family will release an extended play (EP) of his songs on Wednesday.