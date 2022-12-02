Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

During his visit to the Golden Temple here today, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said he would give Rs 2 crore to the ones who would help nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

He was in the city to attend a wedding in Verka. Balkaur said he would not refrain from selling his land for the purpose.

“The Australia Government recently announced $1 million to provide information about the killer of a woman. He was nabbed immediately. Our government should also announce Rs 2 crore on Goldy Brar. If they don’t have the money, I will sell my land to pay the informer. Goldy Brar should be here. We wanted to see Lawrence Bishnoi walking as a criminal not a VIP. Taxpayers are paying for the security of these criminals. I am willing to pay Rs 2 crore to the government. I will fight against the gangsters till my last breath to get justice for my son,” said Singh.

He mentioned that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was one of the most financially powerful gangsters of the Majha area.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cleaned his state of criminals. Now these criminals from UP are ruling in Punjab. They ruin Punjabi families by killing their sons only for Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh. The Centre is also protecting these UP-based criminals in the name of the CBI and the NIA. Our government should think about it. How much will we tolerate these killings?” said Balkaur Singh.

