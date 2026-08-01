Sidhu Moosewala’s hologram tour to begin in October, first show in Toronto: Balkaur Singh

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, has announced that a hologram concert tour featuring the late singer will begin in October, with the inaugural show tentatively scheduled for October 8 or 9 in Toronto, Canada.

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In an exclusive talk with The Tribune at his residence in Moosa village, Balkaur Singh said preparations for the project were in the final stages. He said around 10 shows were initially planned.

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“The hologram performance will be followed by a two-to-four-minute speech and an interaction with the audience. I will personally attend the first show. One new song will also be released there, while videos for some other songs are being prepared,” he said.

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He also announced the launch of an official Sidhu Moosewala merchandise brand at the Toronto event. The collection will include T-shirts, shoes, belts and other accessories.

Speaking about life after his son’s death, Balkaur said their residence continued to draw a large number of visitors every day. “Around 1,000 to 1,500 people visit our house daily, and the number rises further on Sundays. I spend my time attending public engagements, looking after my health, visiting relatives and meeting Sidhu’s followers,” he said.

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On politics, Balkaur said he had become politically active after his son’s death and remained committed to the Congress. “I am in the Congress and I am with Rahul Gandhi. I will support whoever the party fields in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Refusing to comment on the infighting within the Punjab Congress, he said it was not appropriate for him to express an opinion, adding that the party would stand united before the Assembly elections. On Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s leadership, Balkaur said he had already conveyed his views to the party’s senior leadership and would abide by whatever decision the party takes.

Asked whether he was interested in contesting the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, he said he would leave the decision to the Congress. “If the party assigns me any responsibility, I will accept it,” he said.

Balkaur also dismissed the recent controversy over his family’s purchase of a house in the village, saying the issue had been blown out of proportion. “People often believe those who speak the loudest, but we are not the kind of people who compromise out of fear of defamation. We have already seen much worse in life,” he said.

On an alleged financial dispute involving companies owned by his late son, Balkaur claimed that money due to the family had been withheld. Criticising the AAP government, he alleged that despite meeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann twice, he had received only assurances. “Apart from promises, nothing has happened,” he said.

Speaking about his family, Balkaur said his wife, former sarpanch Charan Kaur, was currently focused on raising their younger son, Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as ‘Nikka Sidhu’. Expressing hope that the child would one day carry forward his elder brother’s legacy, he said, “Only Waheguru knows. We hope he carries forward his brother’s legacy.”

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, at the age of 28. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket.