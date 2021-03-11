Sidhu Moosewala’s mother announces to start protest seeking justice for her son

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, August 21

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur today announced to start a protest seeking justice for her son. She said around four months have passed since the murder and they have given enough time, but police have failed to nab the real culprits behind the ghastly crime.

Charan Kaur along with Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh was addressing the latr singer's fans at their home in Musa village of Mansa district on Sunday.

“We fully cooperated with the police and the government but nobody has done anything to deliver justice to us. It would had been better if we had not performed the cremation of our son till police arrested all the accused involved in his murder,” she said.

Further, she also said that while everyone was calling her sherni (tigress), she was not that brave. “But I have now become a sherni to get justice for my son. Whether anyone comes or not, we two will sit and stage protest demanding justice,” she asserted.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 at Jahawarke village of Mansa district while he was travelling in his vehicle. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Canada-based Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder. While Bishnoi is now in the custody of Punjab Police, Goldy Brar remains elusive.