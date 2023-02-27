Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur remembers her son, seeks justice

Chandigarh, February 27
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur has remembered her deceased son and sought justice.
In an Instagram post in Punjabi, Kaur says whenever someone visiting their house asks her about justice for Moosewala, she has no answer.
She says she can’t understand why those in power don’t act against those who kill innocent people.
She says she will remember her son till her last breath and expose those behind his killing, whether someone helps her in it or not.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus
Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...