Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur remembers her son, seeks justice

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur has remembered her deceased son and sought justice.

In an Instagram post in Punjabi, Kaur says whenever someone visiting their house asks her about justice for Moosewala, she has no answer.

She says she can’t understand why those in power don’t act against those who kill innocent people.

She says she will remember her son till her last breath and expose those behind his killing, whether someone helps her in it or not.