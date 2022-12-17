Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter ‘top secret’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Facing flak over his recent claim about the detention of Goldy Brar — mastermind in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case — in United States, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said it was a ‘top secret’.

Elaborating on the matter, Mann, in an interview with a TV channel, said the Punjab government had been working with the National agencies of the country and along with the American security agency – FBI.

“It is a top secret. However, people will come to know everything soon. We are in touch with the FBI. It is a foreign country. We have to abide by their laws also,” Mann said.

Notably, Mann was at the receiving end when his government could not substantiate his claim of Goldy’s detention.

Bhagwant Mann, before the voting in Gujarat Assembly election, had said: “Being the head of the state, I am telling you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America. It is confirmed news. California police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian government and the Punjab Police and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported.”

Consequent upon his statement, an audio clip had surfaced on social media in which Brar was purportedly heard claiming he was not in custody. Also, Brar had challenged the Indian police to arrest him.

Punjab Police is competent: Mann

On questions of failure on law and order in the light of recent RPG (Rocket-propelled grenade) attacks in the state, Mann said Punjab Police were a competent police force and one of the best in the country. “The situation is under control. Our police have been successful in solving the cases. Our police force is working in tandem with the national security agencies including NIA and BSF, because it is a border state.”

