Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 6

The police have reportedly detained a man in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

As per information, the police have taken the step on the basis of CCTV footage from outside the house of the slain singer’s house, which showed some people getting their pictures clicked with Sidhu Moosewala minutes before he was shot dead.

One of these persons had allegedly done recce outside the slain singer’s house.

Senior police officials are, however, maintaining silence on the matter. The Mansa SSP and IG, Bathinda range, did not respond to numerous attempts made to contact them.

As per information, the CCTV footage is reportedly 15 minutes before the murderous attack on Sidhu Moosewala.

The police have also rounded up another man in connection with the Moosewala murder case who had allegedly provided vehicle to the shooters. All alleged shooters belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and are residents of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan among other states.