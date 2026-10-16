Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Kaali Hoodie’ featuring Bohemia crosses 7 lakh views in 2 hours

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala’s 14th posthumous song, ‘Kaali Hoodie’, featuring rapper Bohemia, was released on Friday and garnered over 7 lakh views on YouTube within two hours of its release.

The 2.50-minute track marks another addition to the musical legacy of Moosewala, who was killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. His family and team have continued to release music recorded by the singer before his death, keeping his work alive among fans across the world.

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The song’s release comes after the second hologram show of Moosewala’s ‘Signed to God World Tour’ in Vancouver in Canada. The tour recreates the singer’s stage presence using holographic technology and stage effects.

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The hologram shows have drawn considerable attention from Moosewala’s fans, many of whom have continued to celebrate the singer’s music since his death. The tour, which opened to a packed house in Toronto on October 9, is being presented by his team as the first hologram-based world tour by an Indian artiste.

Earlier, the video of Moosewala’s hit song ‘295’ was released alongside the Toronto show. The ‘295’ song, released in 2021, remains among his most popular tracks.

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Moosewala’s 13th posthumous song ‘Ghostface Killah’ was released last month. His father Balkaur Singh had earlier said that the first phase of the hologram tour would comprise 10 shows across several countries.