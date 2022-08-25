Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, fans take out candle march; demand justice for slain singer

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 25

Demanding justice in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, parents, relatives and fans of the slain singer carried out a candle march from Mansa city to Jhwarke village where Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight by shooters on May 29 this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala said, “A commission must be formed to probe as to why the security cover of my son was pruned a day before he was killed. Another probe must be conducted to find out what relation does Punjabi film industry has with gangsters. We also demand that gangster Goldy Brar be brought to India. What relation Pollywood industry has with underworld and names of people be made public.”

Singh added, “The police is doing its job and this struggle is long. Until gangsters will be taken around with scores of police personnel as their security, our hearts will continue to be pained. Where are human rights and safety for people like us? It’s people like us who have to lose their sons not gangsters or leaders. Nobody wishes that their son become a gangster. My son was brutally murdered for no fault of his. But I will not sit quietly and continue our struggle until we get complete justice in the matter.”

Charan Kaur, Moosewala’s mother, said, “Subhdeep had taken birth in a small house but he built a big bungalow with his hard work and dedication. We are continuing our struggle for justice so that no other parent has to bear with such loss. I am deeply pained today, we were planning to send him for baraat and now he has left us all alone. What will do with all this wealth and land?”