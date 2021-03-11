Sidhu Moosewala's parents meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chandigarh, June 4
The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport here on Saturday, BJP sources said.
In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of his son in Mansa on May 29.
Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday and held a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders. He will also inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' at Panchkula.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police