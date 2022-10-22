Navjot Sidhu skips hearing on health grounds

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 21

Former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu did not appear as a witness in a local court today following health-related complications, including fluctuation in the blood pressure.

The former minister had been advised rest by doctors. On Thursday, he was taken to the Rajindra Hosptial in Patiala for a health check-up.

A written communiqué was sent by the Patiala Jail Superintendent in this regard to Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar. The CJM had issued a production warrant against Sidhu, in a complaint case filed by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against the ex-Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday said adequate security would be provided to Sidhu for appearance in the court. The police had also beefed up security in the court complex.

In a tweet, Sidhu's media adviser claimed that the former minister had full respect for the courts and never avoided coming to court. He also said due to security concerns, Sidhu had moved an application before the court, seeking permission to appear as a witness through video-conferencing.

The case would come up for hearing on October 28.

#navjot sidhu