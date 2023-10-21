Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Patiala temple

Patiala, October 20
Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife, son and daughter-in-law paid obeisance at the Shri Kali Devi Temple in Patiala on Friday. The renowned cricketer-turned-politician, who celebrated his 60th birthday on this occasion, also paid respects at the Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara.
Interacting with the media, Sidhu spoke about the evolving nature of politics, adding that it had transformed from being a social service into a full-fledged profession.
