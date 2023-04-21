Sidhu yet to claim Rs 7,200 jail wages

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 20

Navjot Sidhu, former PCC chief, who made millions during his TV stint and as a cricketer, has earned a little over Rs 7,200 during his less-than-a-year’s stay at Central Jail, Patiala. Sidhu was released on April 1.

As per the jail rules, Sidhu, who was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, was trained for three months without pay before being classified as semi-skilled.

He earned Rs 40 as wages for the daily eight-hour working shift. Sidhu “worked without pay” for three months during his probation period. Later, he started to earn as per the Punjab Jail Manual. “He had earned around Rs 7,200 but we have yet to transfer the money into his bank account as Sidhu has not provided the details, nor claimed the wages he had earned,” a top jail official said.

Interestingly, Sidhu’s “special diet” expenses were calculated by the authorities at Rs 59.87 per day (Rs 420 per week), which were borne by the jail administration.

Following court orders and on the basis of the medical board report, Sidhu was asked to reduce weight as he had fatty liver. The board had recommended a low-fat and high-fibre diet along with vegetable soup, cucumber, beetroot and juice for Sidhu.