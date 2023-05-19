Sidhu’s security: IB report placed before court in sealed cover

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The state of Punjab today placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court the latest threat perception report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in a sealed cover during the hearing of a petition filed by senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. He was seeking directions to upgrade his security cover in view of threat to his life and liberty.

As the petition came up for resumed hearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh, Punjab Additional Advocate General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala placed before the Bench a short reply by way of an affidavit by Punjab Assistant Inspector General of Police/Security Satinderpal Singh. The Intelligence Bureau report and a copy of a speaking order was also placed before the Bench. “Since the reports are in sealed covers, these need to be perused by this court. Adjourned to May 22,” Justice Raj Mohan Singh said. Sidhu had moved the court through senior advocate MS Khaira with counsel Vishneet Singh.