Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Satwinder Singh Kang, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Sidhwan Bet, and Lakhwinder Singh, chairman, Sidhwan Bet Block Samiti, for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 65 lakh for purchasing streetlights.

Gross violations Spent Rs 7,288 per streetlight against the approved rate of Rs 3,325

Resolution to instal the streetlights was passed on December 30, 2021

However, the BDPO had already approved the quotation on December 27, 2021

The BDPO had prepared completion certificate even before the streetlights were installed in 26 villages

A Vigilance spokesperson said during his posting in Sidhwan Bet, Satwinder (now under suspension) had received funds for installing streetlights in 26 villages.

In order to embezzle the funds, the BDPO in connivance with Gaurav Sharma, proprietor of Amar Electrical Enterprises, had deliberately purchased streetlights at a cost of Rs 7,288 (per unit) against the approved rate of Rs 3,325, he said.

The spokesperson said a case had been registered under Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13(1) (a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satwinder and Gaurav. He added that Lakhwinder had also been booked in the case. The BDPO and chairman had been arrested and would be produced before the court tomorrow, he said.

Revealing the modus operandi, SSP (Vigilance) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the resolution to instal the streetlights was passed on December 30, 2021, by members of the Sidhwan Bet Block Samiti, however, the BDPO had approved the quotation on December 27, 2021.

In order to usurp the funds, the BDPO had also prepared completion certificate even before the streetlights were installed in 26 villages, said Sandhu.