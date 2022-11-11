Signs of thaw in Punjab Governor-CM ties at Guru Nanak Parkash Purb event

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 10

A thaw in the relations between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann — visible through the bonhomie shared between the two at a function organised at the Punjab Raj Bhawan — has led to the state government machinery heaving a sigh of relief.

‘Privilege to serve in land of Gurus’ Governor Banwarilal Purohit spoke about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

“It is my privilege to have had the opportunity of serving in the land of the Gurus. I pray to God and seek His blessings for the welfare of Punjab,” he said

Bhagwant Mann lauded the Governor for organising the event to mark the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev

“He has always remained at the forefront to observe religious and social events,” he said

This thaw, though orchestrated by bureaucrats assisting the two top functionaries in the state, and with a little push from political bigwigs in Delhi, was visible during the recital of Gurbani kirtan and a langar held here this afternoon.

While the Governor played the perfect host, Chief Minister Mann too played his role as a guest to the hilt, expressing that he was honoured to have been invited to the event to observe the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sources in the government said efforts to iron out the differences between the two top functionaries were in the works for almost a fortnight now after the last episode of the Governor questioning the appointment of two Vice Chancellors of universities here.

Though this had embarrassed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, back channel diplomacy was used by the administrative team of the two functionaries to sort out the differences between the two.

The relations between the Governor and the Chief Minister have remained strained almost since the beginning of the AAP government’s term in power, which began in March this year.

The Governor had refused to clear ordinances, asking the government to get these passed from the Vidhan Sabha and had also withdrawn his consent to holding of a special Vidhan Sabha session in September.

The Governor has remained publicly critical of the cross-border smuggling and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Recently, the Governor had expressed his displeasure at the CM not turning up for a reception hosted in honour of the President of India, on her maiden visit to the city, even though he had earlier confirmed his presence.

Because of the frosty relations between the Governor and the Chief Minister, a number of issues, which require the Governor’s approval, have been held up.

Sources say that being a border state, and one that shared a border with Pakistan, the Centre is reportedly keen on having a stable government.

The bigwigs in Delhi have reportedly also worked on both sparring sides to break the ice between the Governor and the Chief Minister.

