Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 12

SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Friday held a meeting with party workers from Rampura and Maur Assembly segments in Bathinda district.

Sukhbir Badal appointed senior party leader and former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon as in-charge of Maur Assembly segment.

It was Sikander Singh Maluka who was the Maur halqa in-charge. He was seen campaigning with Harsimrat Badal in Maur just two days back.

The appointment comes after Maluka’s son Gurpreet Maluka and daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP on Thursday.

Parampal is likely to contest elections from Bathinda Lok Sabha as the BJP candidate.

Notably, Sikander Singh Maluka was appointed the in-charge of this constituency in June last year. The party had fielded Jagmeet Singh Brar in the state election from this constituency in 2022.

Reacting to his son- and daughter-in-law joining BJP, Sikander Singh Maluka said he had discouraged them from doing so, but this is their personal decision.

On the appointment of new halqa incharge, Maluka said Sukhbir Badal is the party president, and that he can appoint anyone he wants.

Sikander Maluka said this while talking to mediapersons at Takth Damdama Sahib, where he had come to pay obeisance after buying a new car today.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Sukhbir Badal