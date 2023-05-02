‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 2

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann have made a debut in the latest 11th edition of ‘The Sikh 100’ list released by ‘The Sikh Group’, a UK-based global Sikh organisation.

‘The Sikh 100’ is an annual ranking documenting profiles of the most influential Sikhs chosen from around the world and across all sectors, including business, education, media, entertainment, sports and charity.

In the 2022 list, Dhami was positioned at third place among the powerful 100 Sikhs on global level in 2022, followed by Mann at the fourth position.

Dhami, an SGPC member from the Sham Chaurasi segment since 1996 and SAD member, was elected president of the mini Sikh Parliament consecutively for two terms in 2021-2011 and 2022-2023. He is a lawyer by profession with a clean image and has attained proficiency in religious and legal affairs for the past four decades.

Mann led the Aam Aadmi Party that broke the ritual of the dominance of traditional parties — Congress, SAD and BJP who ruled the state since Independence.

Nonetheless, Takht Hazur Sahib Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh retained the top position that he had occupied in 2021, 2020 and 2019 too.

Following him at second place is Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. He was there in the previous list too.

From London, the founder of The Sikh Group Navdeep Singh said thatout of 26 million Sikhs, they were chosen in the current list.

“The Sikh Group organisation was started 2006 and currently has eight projects running globally. Since we published the first list back in 2012, we receive a constant influx of nominations for individuals from every walk of life. Though, we do honour them physically, yet our aim is to pick them on merit annually, share their real-life success stories and to encourage individuals to aim high whilst drawing upon the strength of their faith and heritage,” he said.

He said the nominations are open all year round. It is completely free to be included in the list and the selection process is outlined in detail on the website’s methodology page.

Others who found place or repeated in the list included former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Canadian Minister of Defence and MP Harjit Singh Sajjan, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee former president Satwant Singh, former MP Tarlochan Singh, Pingalwara Society president Dr Inderjit Kaur, Dubai-based social activist SPS Oberoi, US-based EcoSikh president Dr Rajwant Singh, Padma Shri spiritual leaders Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib and Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, social activist Ravi Singh of Khalsa Aid, Minister of Seniors from Canada Kamal Kaur Khera; Chief Economist, World Bank, Indermit Singh Gill and film actor Diljit Dosanjh.

#bhagwant mann #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs