 ‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot : The Tribune India

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

Takht Hazur Sahib Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh retains the top position that he had occupied in 2021, 2020 and 2019 too

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (left) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. Tribune file photos



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 2

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann have made a debut in the latest 11th edition of ‘The Sikh 100’ list released by ‘The Sikh Group’, a UK-based global Sikh organisation.

‘The Sikh 100’ is an annual ranking documenting profiles of the most influential Sikhs chosen from around the world and across all sectors, including business, education, media, entertainment, sports and charity.

In the 2022 list, Dhami was positioned at third place among the powerful 100 Sikhs on global level in 2022, followed by Mann at the fourth position.

Dhami, an SGPC member from the Sham Chaurasi segment since 1996 and SAD member, was elected president of the mini Sikh Parliament consecutively for two terms in 2021-2011 and 2022-2023. He is a lawyer by profession with a clean image and has attained proficiency in religious and legal affairs for the past four decades.

Mann led the Aam Aadmi Party that broke the ritual of the dominance of traditional parties — Congress, SAD and BJP who ruled the state since Independence.

Nonetheless, Takht Hazur Sahib Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh retained the top position that he had occupied in 2021, 2020 and 2019 too.

Following him at second place is Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. He was there in the previous list too.

From London, the founder of The Sikh Group Navdeep Singh said thatout of 26 million Sikhs, they were chosen in the current list.

“The Sikh Group organisation was started 2006 and currently has eight projects running globally. Since we published the first list back in 2012, we receive a constant influx of nominations for individuals from every walk of life. Though, we do honour them physically, yet our aim is to pick them on merit annually, share their real-life success stories and to encourage individuals to aim high whilst drawing upon the strength of their faith and heritage,” he said.

He said the nominations are open all year round. It is completely free to be included in the list and the selection process is outlined in detail on the website’s methodology page.

Others who found place or repeated in the list included former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Canadian Minister of Defence and MP Harjit Singh Sajjan, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee former president Satwant Singh, former MP Tarlochan Singh, Pingalwara Society president Dr Inderjit Kaur, Dubai-based social activist SPS Oberoi, US-based EcoSikh president Dr Rajwant Singh, Padma Shri spiritual leaders Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib and Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, social activist Ravi Singh of Khalsa Aid, Minister of Seniors from Canada Kamal Kaur Khera; Chief Economist, World Bank, Indermit Singh Gill and film actor Diljit Dosanjh.

#bhagwant mann #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

2
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

5
Delhi

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

6
Nation

CBI files FIR against two NIA officials on extortion charges

7
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

8
Haryana

Haryana ACB aims to recover Rs 13 lakh bribe money from IAS officer

9
Punjab

HC upholds appointment of Beant's grandson as DSP

10
Nation

Single mother wins case to get father's name removed from son's passport

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

‘Let’s not be emotional’: Ajit Pawar supports Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP president

Sharad Pawar will take 2-3 days to reconsider his decision to quit as NCP chief: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar asked party workers and leaders not to become emo...

Hearing of Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case begins in Gujarat High Court

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail...

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

The installation of Ajit Pawar as his uncle’s political heir...

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED’s 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

The Rajya Sabha member denies commission of any alleged offe...

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

Takht Hazur Sahib Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh retains the t...


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in Amritsar

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in Amritsar

Nirmaliye, Sindhi, Udasin unanimously decided to comply with Akal Takht guidelines

SGPC to bring out book on Jaito Morcha

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Chandigarh Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

Chandigarh: 2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Chandigarh: Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED’s 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

AAP used hawala, cash route to funnel liquor policy kickbacks for Goa polls: ED

Rs 45-crore renovation of Delhi CM’s residence: Kejriwal will have to go to jail, says BJP’s Bidhuri

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with demolition of slum near Pragati Maidan

2020 Delhi riots: Supreme Court dismisses Delhi Police’s pleas against HC verdicts granting bail to three student activists

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

Giaspura tragedy: SIT to look into waste disposal mechanism

Few vents, sewerage design 'outdated', industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies