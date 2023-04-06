Sikh bodies announce separate programmes on ‘Fateh Diwas’

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

amritsar, April 5

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) are not on the same page when it comes to commemoration of the ‘Fateh Diwas’ dedicated to the glorious past of Sikhs and their valour.

While the DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said ‘Fateh Diwas’ programme was scheduled at Lal Qila on April 8 and 9.

He said the programme would commence with a march from the Akal Takht tomorrow and culminate at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla, New Delhi, on April 7, after passing through various areas of states of Punjab and Haryana.

On the other hand, the SGPC has announced ‘Fateh March’ that would start from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, New Delhi, on April 16 and culminate at the Akal Takht on May 4.

Various events have been planned at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex next day (May 5).

When asked, Kalka said the DSGMC had scheduled the ‘Fateh Diwas’ programme six months in advance to mark the conquest of Delhi by the Sikhs.

Kalka said the SGPC announced its programme on April 2. He said, “Still, we show our gratitude to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami and his team members for cooperating with us.”

Former MP and chairperson of the National Minority Commission (NMC) Tarlochan Singh said the Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh should have taken cognisance of separate programmes being organised by Sikh associations to mark the ‘Fateh Diwas’.